Certainly there will be some interesting local story lines regarding teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas this summer, if the Northern Virginia Swimming League season takes place, starting this June.
In Division 1, will McLean’s Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks continue their dominance and win a fifth straight championship? They likely will.
Also in Division 1, there will be two Arlington teams – the perennial power Overlee Flying Fish and the newcomer Donaldson Run Thunderbolts – for the first time since 2007. They meet July 4 at Overlee.
There will be only three McLean teams – Chesterbrook, the Tuckahoe Tigers and Highlands Whomping Turtles – in Division 1 for the first time since 2010.
What also will be interesting to watch is Tuckahoe has first-year head coach Torey Ortmayer at the helm. He’s an Overlee alum, as well as the Yorktown High wintertime head coach. So Ortmayer knows all the summer swimmers well. The thinking is he could lift longtime Division 1 member Tuckahoe from its usual third-place finish to second or higher.
Which team will win Division 2, like Dowden Terrace did in 2019, then be promoted to Division 1, likely finishing 0-5 and falling back to Division 2 for the next season? The scenario has been occurring that way for years.
The McLean Marlins look strong in Division 2, or maybe Hamlet or Langley, both McLean-area teams.
In Division 9, can Arlington Forest rebound from an 0-5 finish last summer, and in Division 4, will one of four local teams – Cardinal Hill, Kent Gardens, Oakton or Vienna Aquatic Club – emerge as the winner?
Then there is the lowest Division 17, which includes no local teams. Which will win and which will battle to remain out of the ultimate cellar?
Hopefully all of these questions will get to be answered.
