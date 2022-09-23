On tap this weekend are a number of interesting high-school football games involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
One contest is an all-Arlington, Liberty District clash between the Washington-Liberty Generals (1-3 1-0) and host Wakefield Warriors (0-4) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 23. Wakefield has defeated W-L the last five seasons, but will be trying to win for the first time this season.
“We are hoping we can score some points and get out of there with a win,” Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said.
Also in Arlington, the Yorktown Patriots (3-1) will try to win their fourth straight game when they host the perennial region power Westfield Bulldogs (3-1) in a Friday night, Sept. 23 non-district game at 7 p.m. If the Patriots are successful, the victory will give the team three straight triumphs over Concorde District teams.
Last fall, Yorktown lost to those same three opponents in consecutive weeks.
“We’ve played Westfield a lot in recent years and I don’t think our players are fearful of them anymore,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
In Fairfax County, a non-district game between the host Madison Warhawks (0-3) and Langley Saxons (3-1) on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. is important for different reasons for each team.
Madison, the two-time defending 6D North Region champion, is trying to right its ship in the win column and earn its first victory this fall. The Warhawks’ three losses are by a combined seven points.
The 0-3 start is Madison’s worst since the 2013 season.
For Langley, the contest is a big test in how it stacks up against a top opponent. Langley’s 3-1 start is its best since 2012.
“That will be a test for us,” Langley coach David Murray said. “Madison could easily by 3-0. They are still very good and a state contender, despite their record. They are certainly the best 0-3 team in the state.”
In a Saturday morning, Sept. 24 game at 11 a.m., the undefeated Potomac School Panthers (2-0) host the winless Bishop Ireton Cardinals (0-3). The Panthers hope to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2013, while the Cardinals badly want a win and to avenge last season’s home loss to Potomac School.
On Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. the host Marshall Statesmen (1-3) look to snap a two-game losing streak by defeating the Chantilly Chargers (2-1) in non-league action. Marshall lost by two and three points in its last two games.
Also on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. the winless McLean Highlanders (0-4) look for their first victory when they host the South Lakes Seahawks (1-2) in a non-district game.
The Flint Hill Huskies (0-2) also are looking for their first win this season, as they visit the Collegiate Cougars (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. in Richmond in a non-league game.
The Oakton Cougars (2-2) have a bye this weekend.
