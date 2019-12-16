The change from the fall to winter high-school sports season is still in the transition and adjustment stage, as various kinks are being worked out for the new campaigns.
There is a lot to get right and into the correct routines, and everything and people in their proper places, when a new season begins – for the teams, athletes, coaches and, maybe most of all, the support staff.
Are scoreboard operators and public-address announcers in place, and do both systems work properly?
How about the scorebook for a basketball game? Hopefully that wasn’t misplaced or left in the trunk of a coach’s car. (That has happened.)
Is the National Anthem tape set up and ready to play, which frequently is an issue that causes an awkward scramble when not.
Are enough rosters printed for the spectators? Again, often another embarrassing and maybe bitter situation if those are not in place.
Are there enough people to work and take money at the attendance table? That clearly was not the case at one recent basketball game, when the school’s director of student activities was working that table because no one else was available.
How about the game referees or event officials? Have they been properly scheduled, a huge problem if they are not, which can cause big delays and even event postponements.
It takes many volunteers to run swimming and diving meets and indoor track and field events. That all has to be coordinated.
At halftime of basketball games, someone is supposed to notify each team when there is two minutes left in the break so the squads can return to the court in time to start the third quarter. That clearly didn’t happen at one game this young season, when the 10-minute break ended and one team was not yet on the floor.
There is a lot to work out and get right in new-season transition days.
