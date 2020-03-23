Sometimes, more than just the players demonstrate their talents at high-school basketball games.
Before tipoffs of those contests, often a student from the host school, or a group of singers, bravely and proudly begin the event by performing the National Anthem. It’s always a joy to hear their vocals and talents, most being very good and with some memorably outstanding.
Occasionally, the Star-Spangled Banner will be played on an instrument, like a flute or saxophone, or by some type of band. Those instances are even more special treats.
Overall, sometimes those musical efforts, however done, can be more entertaining than the games.
The only down side sometimes occurs at the end of the anthem, and it’s not the fault of the performers.
On Friday nights, when large and vocal rival student sections attend games, those groups often very loudly sing those last few words of the anthem: “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” That last word – brave – is substituted with the school nickname, and is shouted.
If there are two big student sections, each tries to shout its school nickname louder than the other.
What that does, unfortunately, is totally and rudely drown out those final lyrics from the performer, sadly ruining their ending.
It’s entertaining to hear their different vocals. So this is a shout out to those talented singers. They work hard at improving and developing their skills, just like the basketball players that follow when the games begin. Their endings should be heard.
Good for those performers. Their productions are always better to hear than many of those often-played tapes of the anthem, used the majority of the times for high-school sporting events. It would be great if those local talents could perform before every game or event.
