Three generations from the Weddle-Payan family recently ran in the annual McLean 5K race.
In that footrace, organized by the McLean Community Foundation, McLean Community Center and Century 21 New Millennium, two members from that family finished first in their respective age groups.
Ava Payan, 8, won the girls 1 to 9 age group in what was her first 5K. Her time was 35:03. Her mother, Brooke Weddle, was first in the women’s 40-44 age group (24:19) and the sixth fastest female finisher overall. Mary Weddle, Brooke’s mother and Ava’s grandmother, finished second in the 70-and-over women’s age group in 34:35.
Ava’s father, Miguel Payan, also ran the race to round out the family representation.
This year’s race continued a tradition from last year’s 2021 event, when Brooke and Mary both finished No. 1 in their respective age groups.
The race was run through the streets of McLean, beginning and ending near the intersection of Longfellow Street and Old Dominion Drive.
