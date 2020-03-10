Custodians at various high schools have revealed over the years that the most forgotten items left inside gymnasiums after sporting events are jackets, coats and sweatshirts.
Various types of headgear and gloves fall next in line. So do buttons, pencils and pens, which usually fall out of pockets.
Cell phones are left, and car keys, wallets and student backpacks are occasionally found. Students’ costume attire from their dress-up themes at some of the basketball games are walked away from. Plenty of trash is also rudely left, of course.
In old open wooden bleachers, many items fell to the floor. New plastic bleachers have no such openings, so the clutter remains in seats.
The left-behinds are kept in school lost-and-founds. Many of the most-important stuff – cell phones, wallets, backpacks and keys – usually are retrieved, or owners eventually tracked down. Many of the less valuable articles go unclaimed – even jackets and gloves. So by a school year’s end, such lost-and-founds become quite full.
Many spectators take off their jackets after getting situated in the bleachers of a gymnasium, put them down somewhere, then leave without them. Especially students. Somehow, when they walk outside into the cold without wearing a jacket, hat or gloves, they don’t remember to return and retrieve the clothing. That’s hard to rationalize.
Here’s a suggestion. Don’t wear jackets, hats or gloves into a gym in the first place. Gyms are most often hot, so winter wear needs to be taken off. Knowing that, just endure the cold for a brief bit getting into the gym and returning to whatever vehicle afterward. That way, nothing is forgotten.
As for the stuff that falls out of pocket or is left on a bleacher seat – like a cell phone? Make a habit of checking before leaving, making custodians’ jobs less clutter oriented.
