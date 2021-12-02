Last season, when high-school basketball schedules were eased into because of so many pandemic restrictions and issues, and teams played a reduced amount of games, that’s certainly not the case now, or at last for the present.
The 2021-22 campaign began in full blast last week, with opening games for all girls and boys varsity public-and private-school teams. Various tip-off tournaments were held and there were some boys and girls varsity doubleheaders among teams from the same schools.
In girls basketball last week, the two-time defending Class 6 state champion Madison Warhawks tipped off with a victory over the Marshall Statesmen in a neighborhood-rivalry game. The Warhawks have a busy and difficult early schedule, against some perennially tough opponents like West Springfield, Georgetown Visitation and Bishop O’Connell.
Private-school teams had their entire seasons canceled last season, but not now. They all began last week, with the Potomac School and Flint Hill hosting girls and boys tip-off events. The Bishop O’Connell Knights squads played a couple of games each, with the Madeira Snails playing two games on the road in Pottstown, Pa.
The seasons for all teams will be busy and the schedules all over the place through post-holiday tournaments. The Wakefield High boys team hosts one of the longest-running holiday events in the annual eight-team George Long tournament, which also includes local teams Madison and the Washington-Liberty Generals.
Then in January, district and league contests begin, so the schedules become more regular.
Check all the high-school athletic Web and Twitter sites for full basketball schedules for those opening days of the campaign, then throughout the season. There is a lot to read and keep up with all season long.
