In the bottom of the eighth inning with a third straight trip to the state tournament at stake, Colgan High School’s baseball team confidently turned to its lead-off batter.

And Jae’dan Carter didn’t disappoint in delivering the game-winning hit against visiting Patriot in Tuesday’s Class 6 Region B semifinal.

The Dayton signee lined a 2-1 pitch from reliever Jakob Foster in between second and third base to bring in Marsden Zajac from third and put the exclamation point on a dramatic 1-0 victory that keeps the Sharks’ chances alive for that elusive state championship as well as giving them a chance to claim a third straight region title.

Patriot, looking for its first state tournament berth since reaching the state semifinals in 2017, finishes the season at 18-7.

Colgan, 23-1 and winners of 17 straight, plays at top-seeded and defending state champion Freedom-South Riding (21-3) Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title. Colgan lost 2-1 in the 2021 Class 6 state final and 2-1 in the 2022 state semifinals.

“We’re back in it,” Sharks head coach Mike Colangelo said. “It’s all we wanted.”

Carter gave Colgan that chance without feeling any pressure. In the dugout prior to his final at-bat, Carter said his teammates told him this was his moment. They had no doubt the senior catcher would come through in the clutch when he walked out to face Foster after the Mount St. Mary’s signee finished warming up.

Neither did his coach.

“He was getting trash talked the whole game,” Colangelo said. “He’s going to come through in those circumstances.”

Zajac got things started when he walked to start the bottom of the eighth. He the moved to second on Christian Abney’s bunt and then to third on Ian McMillian’s ground out to the second baseman.

Then with the outcome determined, Carter touched first and started heading for second where his teammates rushed out to meet him and then jump on him. Before being pinned down, though, Carter raced to the outfield where his teammates followed him. It was there just beyond shallow left field that they all joined together for one post-game hug.

“They all came running at me so I guess I had to run,” said Carter with a grass blade attached to his forehead after he fell to the ground under the weight of extra bodies.

As expected, Tuesday’s matchup was a pitcher’s duel with two Division I signees taking the mound: Patriot’s Jordan Capuano (UNC-Wilmington) and Colgan’s Brett Renfrow (Virginia Tech.). Capuano entered the game 8-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 48 innings. Renfrow was 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 44.2 innings.

Both pitchers displayed poise, power and finesse in moving the game along at a brisk pace. Capuano threw 114 pitches, while striking out 10 in 7.2 innings and allowing two hits. He took the loss. Renfrow tossed 113 pitches, while tying his career high with 16 strikeouts in eight innings and giving up one hit.

“Jordan threw a great game,” Colangelo said. “He has nothing to be ashamed of.”

Renfrow, meanwhile, just kept firing away, striking out the side three times. Usually when he struck out someone to end the inning, the senior right-hander demonstrated his excitement with different gestures. One resulted in pounding his chest. Another ended with a deep stare toward home plate. Renfrow also wiggled his shoulders up and down on one occasion and did a roller-coaster movement with his right hand on another.

“I was feeling energetic,” Renfrow said. “I knew my teammates had my back the whole game.”