Louisiana-Monroe's inroads into Virginia keeps growing.
Former Woodbridge High School defensive tackle James Gillespie announced on Twitter his commitment to the Warhawks Monday. He is the fifth member of the class of 2021 from Virginia, and second from Prince William County, to choose Louisiana-Monroe. The other local player is Gar-Field senior linebacker Mason Woods who committed to the FBS program July 21.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Gillespie was a second-team all-Cardinal District pick last season for the Vikings. He has since transferred to Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, where he will join his former Woodbridge coach Gary Wortham. Wortham, who resigned his position at Woodbridge last November, is Ireton's associate head coach.
Gillespie has said he has no plans to graduate early from high school and enroll in college in January.
Gillespie is rated the No. 9 player in Virginia for the class of 2021 by 247Sports. He also had offers from Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Penn State, Maryland and Boston College among others.
Louisiana-Monroe went 5-7 last season under fourth-year head coach Matt Viator. The Warhawks compete in the Sun Belt Conference.
