BOYS
PATRIOT 58, HAMPTON 45: Dezmond Hopkins scored 15 points and Nasir Coleman 10 in the host Pioneers' non-district win. Patriot is now 10-2.
WESTERN BRANCH 65, WOODBRIDGE 45: Dylan Simmons led Woodbridge (6-6) with 19 points.
COLONIAL FORGE 51, GAR-FIELD 38: Daunte Williams had a team-high 14 points for Gar-Field (3-7).
STEWARD 47, SETON 38: Dominic Nguyen had 13 points for Seton (8-5).
GIRLS
VIRGINIA ACADEMY 62, OSBOURN PARK 48: Alana Powell had 18 points and Kori Cole 10 for Osbourn Park (11-3).
