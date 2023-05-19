BOYS SOCCER

FOREST PARK 2, COLGAN 1: Jayden Ansah scored the game-winner Thursday in the last minute of sudden death to lift the third-seeded Bruins to their first Cardinal District Tournament final since 2017.

Connor Messick assisted Ansah.

Matthew Woldemichael tallied Forest Park's first goal in the second half to give the Bruins (9-4-2) the lead. Danny Zaya got the assist.

Nico Pinell played all 100 minutes in goal for Forest Park. The Bruins play at top-seeded Gar-Field Monday, 6 p.m. for the district tournament title.

GAR-FIELD 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Junior Mosawer Baig scored the game's lone goal for the Red Wolves (11-2-3) off an assist from Michael Villalta.

GIRLS SOCCER

FOREST PARK 5, HYLTON 0: With 10 minutes left in the first half of Thursday's Cardinal District Tournament semifinal, second-seeded Forest Park's Sarena Keo scored and was assisted by Mattie Edozie.

Edozie then scored a hat trick with Elise McGee scoring the final goal. Additional assists came from Ryan Kenner, Maggie Neall, and Keo.

Exceptional defensive play from Maggie Neall, Nora Neall, Kaylie Scherer, and Kendall Breslin. The Bruins improve to 13-1-1.

COLGAN 7, WOODBRIDGE 0: For top-seeded Colgan (13-1-1), Samantha Deguzman and Anika Berger each scored two goals and Emme Rivera, Mia Arevalo-Delcid and Anna Simmons each had one in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.

Colgan hosts Forest Park Monday at 6 p.m. in the district tournament final.