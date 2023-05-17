BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 21, WILLIAM MONROE 3 (five innings): JJ Hand recorded five RBI and finished 4 of 5 from the plate with two runs scored as the Tigers (8-0, 15-3) won their 11th straight.
Hand and Coleson Russell both hit home runs. Luke Albright added three RBI.
Charlie Monfort earned the win. He struck out nine and allowed three hits, two walks and two runs in four innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 2, WILLIAM MONROE 0: Peyton McGovern opened the scoring in the second half after earning and converting a penalty. Later in the second half, Aubrey Earman buried a ball slotted across off a corner from Payton Brown.
The defense, led by center backs Madilyn Rolader and Savannah Vonderhaar, contributed to Haley Garber's 11th shutout on the year.
Emma Cornwell, Reese Natysin, and Kyla Kaczmarczyk were solid defensively and getting forward as outside backs. Brentsville (9-0, 14-1) has earned the top seed in next week's regional tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 5, WILLIAM MONROE 5: Blake Fletcher scored four goals for Brentsville (4-4-1, 5-9-1): three in regulation and one in overtime.
The Tigers' defense was led by Bradley Gammon, Brad also netted a direct free kick goal from 35 yards in overtime to level the match.
Assists were given by Tyler Riffle and Henton Guilfoyle.
SOFTBALL
WILLIAM MONROE 2, BRENTSVILLE 1: Host William Monroe scored both its runs in the bottom of the seventh in the Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Brentsville (6-3, 13-6) recorded its lone run in the top of the seventh on a home run by Reagan Cullen.
