By combining plus defense and speed with loud contact at the plate, Jonny Farmelo has seen his draft stock rise exponentially since committing to the University of Virginia nearly three years ago.

With his work ethic, intellect, and devout faith off the field, however, the 6-foot-2 Farmelo has smoothly navigated the landscape. The 2023 Westfield High School graduate is rated among the nation's top draft 100 draft prospects and could go as early as the first or second round when the draft begins July 9.

He is currently in Phoenix this week attending the MLB Draft Combine.

Westfield has had only one other player drafted directly out of high school. That was in 2005 when Brandon Snyder went 13th overall to the Baltimore Orioles.

“I just knew he was a special talent,” his high school coach, Rob Hahne said of the 6-foot-2 centerfielder he started watching in Little League. “He actually played for SYA East, which is on the other side, sort of the Centreville High School side. So I watched him playing growing up and certainly admired his skills all the way back then, and we were certainly happy when he moved over to this side and we knew he was coming to Westfield.”

For a brief moment at a young age, Farmelo switched from baseball to soccer Soccer runs in his family. Farmelo’s father, Jeff, was an accomplished player at Yale.

Becoming “bored” with that, he said, is what led him to return to the diamond, where he “just fell in love” with the game again.

Gaining some attention from collegiate scouts as a high school freshman, Farmelo went to a camp at Virginia hoping to gain enough attention to pick up an offer from the Cavaliers and their powerhouse program under longtime head coach Brian O’Connor.

Leaving Charlottesville without one “lit the fire” in him to make the necessary swing changes, becoming smoother and more controlled as his speed increased - whether with his bat or in the outfield.

“I want to be a complete hitter at the plate. That's how I train,” Farmelo said. “I want to be able to hit all kinds of pitching, but I don't want to just be a singles guy and a ground ball guy. I want to be able to hit the ball in the gaps and hit the ball over the fence."

Hahne said Farmelo has worked hard to improve his game.

“There's so many different skill sets you have to have, pure athleticism doesn't always translate in this game,” Hahne said. “I think the biggest thing that he's developed [is] his strength, he's really gotten after the weight room, as you can tell. He's always had speed but the weight room has also helped his speed tool. And his speed tool is off the charts."

That work translated just how Farmelo wanted it to.

Kevin McMullan serves as UVA’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, and was the first coach from the Cavaliers’ staff to speak with him. After talking with O’Connor, Farmelo committed in July 2020, ultimately owing the decision to the team’s coaching staff after discussions with teams throughout the ACC and SEC.

“There [were] others that showed interest in Jonny, but UVA seemed like a fit for him, and I couldn't recommend the coaching staff and the program and obviously the school any more,” Hahne said.

The pro scouts first took note of Farmelo a year ago.

“It kind of snuck up on me," Farmelo said. "In the summer, I was kind of just worried about winning the center field spot on our travel team. And then I got fortunate enough to get invited to a few showcase events and was able to do well at those … but you don't want to get too caught up in it until it happens.

“It really pushed me really hard this offseason because there was never a lack of motivation, because I don't want to be the guy that you know was thinking, what if fun on draft night. What if I just went a little harder? What if I did one more rep?”

With sometimes as many as 30 pro scouts at Westfield’s games this year, Hahne called this season’s atmosphere in Chantilly a special one that the Bulldogs took full advantage of.

“I think all our team and all of our kids have done a great job handling that,” he said. “It could apply extra pressure on the team and I don't think it has at all.”

As for Farmelo himself? Hahne and his staff were concerned going into this stage of the process, he said, as they would have been for any 18-year-old, but those fears were unfounded. Farmelo hit .478 this season for the Class 6 state runner-up.

“I don't think it could have been better,” he said. “That's a lot, knowing that there's thirty guys here two hours before every game watching him warm up. And, how does he interact with his teammates? How does he deal with failure, how does he deal with his parents and coaches?

2023 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft • Dates: Sunday, July 9 (Round 1, 2); Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10); Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20) • Start times: 7 p.m. ET Sunday | 2 p.m. ET Monday | 2 p.m. ET Tuesday • TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network (Round 1) • Live streams: Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com, MLB App (Round 1)

“I mean, he's under a microscope [but] I think he's handled it as well as anybody who's 18 years old could. I think he's embraced it and done a great job with it.”

That laid-back nature comes in part from the two fine options Farmelo will have to pick from in a couple of weeks. Whether he goes pro depends on “a little bit of everything” regarding the team that picks him. “Obviously if the economics are right and I like the team, I like their organization, then those are the opportunities I’ll look at closely,” he said.

But if he decides to spend his next three years wearing orange and blue, those plans also include an enrollment in the McIntire School of Commerce, UVA’s prestigious undergrad business program.

His coach wouldn’t expect anything different. One of the school’s most visible members of its Fellowship of Christian Athletes program, Farmelo led prayers at the school on Friday mornings among his peers.

“He makes good choices off the field and [is] just both a tremendous kid both on and off the field,” Hahne said.

