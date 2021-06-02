BATTLEFIELD 9, PATRIOT 1: Trinity Gaither hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to finish with six RBIs Tuesday.
Allie Daniels was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Sage Viar 2 for 5 with two runs scored, Emma McCauley 2 for 3, Keelie Sealoc 2 for 4 with one run scored and Casey Sneath 2 for 4 with one run scored.
Bailey Levin was the winning pitcher. She gave up no earned runs, one walk and three hits and struck out two in seven innings.
Battlefield improves to 5-4 in the Cedar Run District and 5-5 overall. Patriot is 4-2 and 5-3.
OSBOURN PARK 10, OSBOURN 3: Alena Hillyard earned the win, going 7 innings, giving up 3 runs (zero earned), 3 hits and two walks, while striking out eight.
Reagan Wolford led the Yellow Jackets (7-1 in Cedar Run District, 8-2 overall) with 3 hits and 3 RBI. Makenna Archer added 2 hits and 2 runs, while Jessika Seader and Madison Brewer each collected 2 hits.
COLGAN 17, POTOMAC 0 (five innings): Morgan Thornton, Hannah Bassett and Keonna Nichols combined on a no-hitter.
Catherine Hopkins hit two homers and finished with five RBIs. Colgan is now 8-1 in the Cardinal District and 10-1 overall.
WARREN COUNTY 12, BRENTSVILLE 7: Ellie Post hit two homers and finished the game 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Brentsville (8-2 overall and in the Class 3 Northwestern District).
