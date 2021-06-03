GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 10, WARREN COUNTY 0: Peyton McGovern, Madison Fitzpatrick and Riley French each scored two goals and Hannah Case, Taylor McGovern, Maddy Howells and Lola Glessner one each.
Howells, Fitzpatrick (two), Taylor McGovern, Glessner, Carly O’Leary, Kelsey Kruger (two) and Kate Feldman had assists.
French’s two goals were her first as a varsity player after being brought up from the junior varsity for the rest of the season.
Brentsville improves to 4-1-1 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 6-2-1 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Hylton 1, Gar-Field 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Liberty 13, Brentsville 10
BOYS LACROSSE
Woodbridge 17, Gar-Field 1
Unity Reed 18, Potomac 0
