Anna Keating from Madison High School and Whitney Wiley of Flint Hill have made big impacts for their college teams in recent days.
ANNA KEATING: Madison High School graduate Anna Keating had a strong showing for the University of Virginia’s women’s swimming team at the Atlantic Coast Conference championships.
The freshman finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 200 breast, helping the team win the title. Keating and Virginia will compete in the upcoming NCAA championships.
At Madison, Keating helped the Warhawks girls team win four straight state championships.
WHITNEY WILEY: Flint Hill School graduate Whitney Wiley recently was chosen as the America East Conference Player of the Week in women’s soccer for the University of New Hampshire.
The sophomore midfielder was honored for scoring three goals (two game-winners) and having one assist in a pair of New Hampshire victories.
Through four games, Wiley had three goals and one assist and had taken eight shots, helping her team to a 4-0 record.
Wiley was a three-sport standout at Flint Hill in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
