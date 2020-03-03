Ever watch the changing locations of the game ball during high-school basketball contests when there is a break in the action of play?
The ball moves around a bit, and sometimes even gets lost.
The ball ends up in various places, often in the hands, or resting on the hip, of a referee. Other times it’s on the floor somewhere, again not far from a referee – sometimes under one of their feet. The ball does roll away – once picked up by a fan in a student section. He began using it to start an impromptu volleyball match with other students in those bleachers.
At halftime, the ball often is put somewhere on or under the scorer’s table or set on a chair in that vicinity for safekeeping, usually right in the middle so it is not misplaced. Someone is usually assigned of keeping tabs on the ball, but they often walk away. That leaves the ball unattended, and sometimes it gets grabbed and used.
During those halftimes, youngsters often gather on the court to shoot around a bit, snatching whatever ball or balls they see. That includes the game ball on the scorer’s table. No surprise, it isn’t always returned to the right place.
When play is set to resume, there can be a mad scramble to find that all-important game ball. Usually, the ball is found. If not, that creates an unwanted situation.
Another ball can be substituted, certainly. That often is vehemently never to the liking of players. Every ball is a bit different in feel and texture. So there is an adjustment period for shooters. By halftime, players have already become much more comfortable with the original ball and want no part of any replacement.
During timeouts or breaks between quarters, the ball is in possession of a referee, whereever they may be on the court. Mostly it’s just held. Every so often, a ref will fiddle with the ball a bit, maybe spinning it on a finger.
