There are two girls high-school softball games scheduled tonight involving teams from the Sun Gazette coverage areas among the top teams in Liberty District.
In contests that begin at 6:30 p.m., the Wakefield Warriors host the Langley Saxons and the McLean Highlanders entertain the defending 6D North Region tournament-champion Washington-Liberty Generals.
Those teams were among preseason favorites to win the district championship this spring. Each is currently at or near the top of the standings, with a number of district games still to play.
In a third local Liberty District contest tonight, the Marshall Statesmen host the Yorktown Patriots at 6:30 p.m. Marshall is another team with potential to win the district.
