For the remainder of the regular season there will be key weekly high-school football games, with the results eventually determining the winners of various league championships.
This weekend there are multiple such contests, including the Friday night, Oct. 15, clash between Yorktown Patriots at the host Marshall Statesmen at 7 p.m. Each team is undefeated in the Liberty District, with Yorktown (4-3 overall) owning a 3-0 mark and Marshall (3-3) standing 2-0.
The teams are regarded as top challengers to win the title. What’s interesting is the two have met only twice in the last 33 years, both in region-playoff games, which is odd considering the schools are not very far apart. Yorktown won each time.
To win again, the Patriots will have to stop Marshall’s potent ground attack, led by runningbacks Nakia Wilson and Duane Stewart. Marshall needs to contain Yorktown’s running game, as well, and the freelance play of quarterback James Yoest.
“Their back [Wilson] is tough and Marshall is well coached and doesn’t make mistakes,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
Against the better teams this season, each team has allowed a significant number of points.
Marshall enters the showdown with a two-game losing streak against strong non-district teams, while Yorktown has won two in a row against opponents with a combined one victory.
The other Liberty District team with an undefeated league record is the Wakefield Warriors (3-3, 2-0). Wakefield is in district action Oct. 15 on the road against the winless Langley Saxons (0-5, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Wakefield has won two straight games.
The teams last met in 1998, with Langley winning, 48-6.
Langley’s offense has been hampered because of injuries to multiple quarterbacks, including starter Brendan Mansinne, who could return to action this week.
“To be honest, I hope he isn’t back this week because he’s very good and causes problems for the defense,” Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said. “He’s a very accurate and good passer who can change games. We’d rather not see him.”
Wakefield will still have Yorktown and Marshall to play after this week.
Another Oct. 15 first-place showdown at 7 p.m. is between the host Centreville Wildcats (5-1, 1-0) and Vienna’s Madison Warhawks (5-1, 1-0) in the Concorde District.
Madison has won five games in a row and averaged 43.4 points per contest in those victories. The Warhawks have shut out three of those opponents.
South Lakes (3-3, 1-0) is the only other Concorde team without a loss.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, are two big private-school clashes between four local teams, but have no significant first-place implications right now.
In a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference noon kickoff, Arlington’s Bishop O’Connell Knights (3-3, 0-1) host Alexandria’s Bishop Ireton Cardinals (1-6, 0-1). Each team is coming off lopsided losses to WCAC opponents.
The rivals have traded victories in recent years.
In a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference meeting, the Potomac School Panthers (2-3, 0-0) host the winless Flint Hill Huskies (0-6, 0-2) at 1:30 p.m. The conference game will be Potomac School’s first this season.
Each team has a new head coach this season – C.J. Remmo at Potomac School and Kirk Peterson at Flint Hill. The squads have not played since 2019.
The Panthers, who have finished second in the league the last three seasons, haven’t defeated the Huskies since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.