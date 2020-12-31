Thanks to a couple of layups in the closing seconds, the McLean Highlanders (1-2) won for the first time this season with a 63-61 home overtime victory over the Centreville Wildcats on Dec. 29 in girls high-school basketball action.
Senior forward Sophie Smith scored inside on a pass from junior guard Mia Fitzgerald off a set play with three seconds left to give McLean a 63-61 lead. Centreville then missed a three-pointer at the buzzer in the non-district clash.
Overtime resulted thanks to Caroline Wagner’s layup off a Fitzgerald pass with five seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 50. The score came off a similar play when Smith scored the game winner.
Centreville then missed a layup at the buzzer in regulation.
McLean led 48-46, then Centreville rallied for a 50-48 lead.
“We did a good job of keeping our composure there after we lost the lead,” McLean coach Jen Sobota said. “A win like this is something we needed.”
McLean led early, 18-8, then Centreville rallied and the game was close the rest of the way.
“We shot well and played the best that we have so far” Sobota said.
The game was the first of the season for Smith, who finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and having 10 rebounds.
Fitzgerald had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Kara Bremser scored 14, Shushan Krikorian netted 12 and Wagner had seven points and seven boards.
“We had good balance and that’s what we want,” Sobota said.
McLean is without senior starting center Kendall Jones. She will miss the season with a knee injury, but remains with the team.
Jones as an All-Liberty District and All-Sun Gazette selection last season.
“Kendall provides good advice to players on their level that sometimes a coach won’t be able to do as much,” Sobota said.
McLean was scheduled to resume its season with a couple of games.
