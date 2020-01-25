An 0-5 start to the 2019-20 boys basketball season certainly was uncharted territory for the perennial power Bishop O’Connell Knights.
However, the slow beginning wasn’t a big surprise considering the high-school team was super young and playing tough competition.
O’Connell’s roster includes just one senior this winter, and the Knights’ top players include three freshmen and as many sophomores, who were new to the rigors of high-school varsity basketball. There is only one player - junior guard Wes Peterson - with previous varsity experience.
So it took the young players a while to find their legs, get used to each other and gain some experience while getting acclimated to O’Connell’s always rugged schedule.
"Starting 0-5 is not the way we normally start," O'Connell coach Joe Wootten said. "We had to grow quickly. Give the players credit for having the fortitude and character to fight back like they have."
Wootten said he was confident the Knights would start winning. First, though, they he said the players had to learn what it was like to compete on the varsity level.
"That was step one," he said. "Step two was learning how to compete in games, and step three was learning how to win. It was a maturation process, and now they have done all of those. It's great for them to be Bishop O'Connell basketball players."
O'Connell has learned quickly and improved significantly. Through Jan. 24 action, O’Connell had improved to 10-11. That record included a recent five-game winning streak, which included four close games, when the week began. A Jan. 24 home league game against DeMatha Stags (18-2) was postponed because of water issues at the school.
While the Knights have a 4-8 mark in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, they have become more competitive against the league’s top teams while defeating St. Mary’s Ryken twice in addition to wins over Carroll and The Heights, all from the WCAC.
"The sky is the limit for this team now," Wootten said. "We have the size, the shooters and the togetherness. It's all about the team."
Top scorers and players for O’Connell are Peterson and sophomore guard Paul Lewis. Sophomore forward David Onanian is one of the top rebounders in the league, often recording double-doubles for points and rebounds.
Freshman guard Mason So and freshman forward Tyler Mason play a lot as does sophomore guard Connor Dubsky. Freshman guard Brendan Robinson is another contributor along with the lone senior, guard Jordan Brown.
In a recent 62-58 O’Connell win over The Heights, Peterson had 22 points and 16 rebounds, with Lewis scoring 15 and having seven boards. So added 13 points and Brown six.
Peterson made the game-winning free throws in a 73-72 victory over Mater Dei in the Knights’ previous contest. Lewis scored 30, Peterson 13, So 12, Dubsky nine and Onanian had four points and seven rebounds.
