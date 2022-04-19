In its only game last week, the undefeated Bishop O’Connell High School girls softball team blanked the host Chantilly Chargers, 11-0, in a five-inning non-conference slaughter-rule contest to improve to 9-0.
The Knights are 6-0 and in first place in the private-school Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, and also are ranked No. 2 in the state by the Website Max Preps.
O’Connell is on spring break this week and does not have another game scheduled until returning to action April 26.
In the win over Chantilly, right-hander Katie Kutz threw a one-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts for her third straight shutout. With the bat, Kutz had three hits, including a homer, and two RBI.
Ari Clark had two hits, with a double, and four RBI for O’Connell, Sara Rollins had two hits and two RBI, Sofia Anderson added two hits and Emma Prykanowski had one hit and two RBI.
NOTES: In those three shutouts, O’Connell has outscored opponents, 42-0 . . . O’Connell’s three-season winning streak is 23 games . . . Public-school Cosby High of the Richmond area is ranked No. 1 in the state by Max Preps with a 17-0 record.
* Jack O’Connor homered, doubled and stole three bases, but his effort was not enough as the Bishop O’Connell Knights (9-4, 6-0) lost to Wilson, 4-2, in non-conference baseball action last week. The Knights had just four hits.
Andy Fronzek and Bradley Armour had the other hits.
Three O’Connell pitchers combined to allow just five hits and three earned runs. Tom Bourque started and fanned four and yielded just two hits in four innings.
The Knights are in first place in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
O’Connell has a couple of non-conference games scheduled this week against West Virginia teams Jefferson and Martinsburg while the school is on spring break.
