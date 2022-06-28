In Colonial Swimming League action June 25, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels (2-0) defeated host Burke Centre, 229-222, in Red Division action.
With their win, the Holy Mackerels took over sole possession of first place.
The Holy Mackerels won seven of the 13 relays and broke several team records.
Will Coleman was a triple winner. Double winners were Mac Marsh, Mimi Riccio, Sedona Springer and Summer Springer. Jimmy Bellino, Lukas Black, Alexandra Browne, Julia Fairchild, Jackson Fried, Tyler McManus, Will Piester, Jack Riccio and William Silver were single winners.
Marsh tied his team record in the 15-18 boys freestyle (24.12) and lowered his butterfly team record (25.81).
A long-standing 26-year-old team record was smashed by the 8-and-under girls medley relay team of Grace Parker, Sedona Springer, Aubrey Larson and Fairchild (1:33.41).
The 15-18 boys medley relay team of Johnny Parfomak, Zach Black, Marsh, and Cooper Donovan broke the record from 2016.
The girls 15-16 medley relay record was broken by the team of Maggie Sughrue, Browne, Ashley Deabler and Azmera Gebre, and the 15-18 girls free relay record was broken by Elizabeth Pilot, Riccio, Mary Hecmanczuk and Browne.
