The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game.
Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
The Patriots cut the lead to 21-13 in the third quarter, and had other possessions after that TD, but could not score again.
On defense, Yorktown had trouble stopping the running of Herndon’s Liam Willson.
Yorktown quarterback James Yoest rushed for 67 yards and was 10 of 16 passing for 84 yards in the loss.
Tomas Edmeades rushed for 54 yards for Yorktown, as he was the fillin runningback. Charlie Taylor for the Patriots caught six passes for 66 yards and Michael Merritt two for 14, including a touchdown pass from Yoest.
* The Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) lost to the host McLean Highlanders, 41-7, in Liberty District football action Oct. 7.
Wakefield’s touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a three-yard run by Joshua Cohen, followed by Joshua Bronfield’s extra point.
For Wakefield, Ali Hamizah rushed for 58 yards, Bryant Cruz-Lemas for 47 and Samad Edwards for 28.
Cruz-Lemus was 2 of 6 passing for six yards. Mike Hutchinson and Cameron Piehota-Abbott each had a catch.
* In Washington Catholic Athletic Conference action Oct. 7 in St. Mary’s County, Md., the Bishop O’Connell Knights (2-4, 0-1) lost to the host St. Mary’s Ryken Knights, 41-3.
O’Connell’s points came in the first half on a 42-yard field goal by Tyler Fontenot to cut the lead to 14-3. Ryken led 27-3 at halftime.
O’Connell quarterback Jonathan Nguyen completed multiple passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.