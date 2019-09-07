They allowed a lot of points again in their second-straight lopsided loss, but first-year Bishop O'Connell Knights' head coach Ken Lucas thought his high-school football team showed improvements in some areas in the Sept. 7 home contest in Arlington.
O'Connell (0-2) lost to Fork Union, 49-24, and allowed 427 total yards. On offense, though, the Knights scored three touchdowns and mustered 182 tough yards. In its opener, O'Connell was shut out 35-0.
"We were better in some spots. I thought we played better overall than in our first game, and our special teams were good," Lucas said. "We're a young team [10 senior], it's a new program, so we have to keep working on both sides of the ball and be more consistent."
O'Connell was missing injured runningback Darius Brown, had runningback Rodney Jackson (60 yards rushing) back in the lineup after missing the opener with an injury, and wide receiver Will Stoney was in and out of the game with leg cramps.
"We need to have them all on the field at the same time," Lucas said.
When he was on the field against Fork Union, Stoney was productive, catching five passes for 71 yards, including two scoring passes of 20 yards from Gus Bayer (10 of 26 passing for 124 yards and three touchdowns). Stoney also had a 20-yard return.
O'Connell's third TD was a four-yard Bayer to Joe Grant pass. Grant had three catches for 34 yards.
Cole Jackson booted a 35-yard field goal for O'Connell and three extra points. Brendan Robinson had 12 yards rushing and caught one pass.
On special teams, Grant had 91 yards in returns (one for 66) and Robinson had 82 yards.
On defense, Grant had an interception, Robinson broke up a pass and Jackson had a couple of tackles for no gains. Joe Cobb had a 59-yard punt and caught one pass.
O'Connell has a bye this coming week.
"We don't play for two weeks, so in that time we will keep working and improving," Lucas said.
