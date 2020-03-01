Naturally, initial reactions were disappointment for the Bishop O'Connell Knights after finishing second in the state tournament.
Then, realizing the overall success the girls high-school basketball team enjoyed during the 2019-20 campaign, there was a positive feeling of accomplishment. O'Connell finished with a 24-7 record, won an early-season holiday tournament in convincing fashion, made the tournament semifinals of the highly-talented Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and were second in the Division I private-school state tourney.
O'Connell's seven losses were all against WCAC rivals. The 24 single-season victories were the program's most since going 24-5 in 1992-93.
"We won a lot of tight games against very good teams and lost some close games to them," O'Connell coach Aggie McCormick-Dix said. "It's a very strong league."
With a number of returning players, the coach said the potential exists for a strong season and a lot of wins again next winter.
The team's signature victories in 2019-20 came over Paul VI Catholic, St. John's, Bishop Ireton and Georgetown Visitation and other WCAC rivals.
Top senior players for the Knights were Ajia James, Mikaela Brunais, Maikya Simmons and Alyssa Hayashi. Underclassmen returning next season will be Jada Brown, Aaliyah Carlock, Adrianna Smith and Nia Grymes. James made first team all-WCAC, Simmons and Smith were second team, Carlock and Hayashi were honorable mention and McCormick-Dix was the Coach of the Year.
"We will have other strong players coming in next year along with who we have back. So we won't have a weak team," McCormick-Dix said.
O'Connell was the No. 3 seed in the state tournament and finished 2-1, with a first-round bye. It lost to top seed Paul VI, 52-43, in the Feb. 29 championship game at Richard Bland College in Petersburg. The Knights led 24-20 at halftime, then trailed 42-34 at the end of the third quarter.
The state title was the 14th in a row for Paul VI.
James had 14 points in the final, Simmons 10, Carlock eight and Smith and Hayashi five each.
In the semifinals at Richard Bland the day before, O'Connell handedly defeated No. 2 seed St. Anne's-Belfield, 72-54, while having a little extra incentive. The Knights had been ranked No. 2 in the state poll for weeks, but slipped to No. 3 behind Belfield for the tournament despite not losing to a lower opponent in the WCAC tournament the day before the state-tourney rankings.
James led the way with 17 points, Simmons scored 14, Carlock 12, Hayashi 11, Brown nine and Smith seven.
In a 67-34 quarterfinal home rout of St. Gertrude, Smith scored 23; Simmons 10; Brown seven; James, Joanna Walker and Carlock six each; and Hayashi five.
NOTE: O’Connell’s only Division I state crown came in 2001. The team has seven second-place finishes.
