One head coach and a number of players recently were chosen girls high-school All-American by USA Lacrosse.
Madison High School head coach Jean Counts was selected as a Coach of the Year.
Players chosen All-American were Madison’s Jordon Condon (mid-fielder); Oakton’s Aly Yee-Jenkins (mid-fielder); and from Langley, Julia Day (attack), Keelin Byrne (defender) and Sarah Waits (mid-fielder). Langley’s Caroline Senich was chosen an all-academic midfielder.
Madison and Langley were top teams in district and region competition during the spring season.
