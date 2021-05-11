The Madison High School girls lacrosse team opened its season with victories over South County, 8-6, and Marshall, 22-5.
Against South County, goalie Jillian Geib made seven saves. Jordan Condon and Mia Pisani each had two goals and one assist, and Sydney Olechna and Anna Rubley each had a goal and one assist.
In the win over Marshall, Geib made eight saves. Leading the scoring was Condon with four goals and one assist. Pisani also scored four goals, Anna Rubley had two with one assist, and Regan Casey had a goal and three assists.
LANGLEY GIRLS LACROSSE: The 2019 Class 6 state champion Langley Saxons are off to a 3-0 start in girls lacrosse, defeating Marshall, 23-3, Oakton, 15-9, and McLean, 19-2, in those matches.
Those wins up Langley’s two-season winning streak to 14 straight. The 2020 campaign was not played because of the pandemic.
MADISON BOYS LACROSSE: The 2019 Class 6 state champion Madison Warhawks boys team is off to a 3-0 start with shutout victories over South County, 14-0, and Marshall, 16-0, and a 5-3 win over the Oakton Cougars. So Madiosn had a 2-0 district mark when the week began.
Counting the 2019 season, Madison has won 15 straight matches. The 2020 campaign was not played because of the pandemic, making the Warhawks the defending state champions.
BOYS SOCCER: The Madison High School boys soccer team is off to a 2-1 start with Concorde District wins over Oakton, 1-0, and Westfield, 2-1.
The Warhawks are back in action this week with two more district matches.
GIRLS SOCCER: The McLean Highlanders own a 3-1 record with wins over South Lakes and Langley by 2-0 scores and a 2-1 victory over Herndon. McLean lost to Yorktown, 5-4. All have been Liberty District matches.
