In Division 7 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League, the Lakevale Estates Dolphins (3-0) downed Ravensworth Farm, 232-188, on July 2 to remain in first place. Double winners for Lakevale were Etta Miller, Charlotte Dixon, Megan Mikell, James Bechtle, Owen Dyson and Jack Leis.
* In Division 4, the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators (0-3) lost to Lee Graham, 214.5-205.5. Double winners for Vienna Aquatic were Corinne Bendza and Aidan O’Toole. Single winners were Kate Bagley, Michael Bagley, Liv DuFrayne, Robert Eachus, Stella Mastroianni, Charis Paganini, Malachi Paganini, Kian Poorshaghaghi, Annika Rieger, Ellie Song, Evelyn Uhl, James Velarde, Pazel Yarrington and Noah Yazdani.
* In Division 8, the Hunter Mill Sharks (2-1) defeated the Greenbriar Dolphins, 295.5-120.5.
Double winners were Harper Caetano, Sydney DeLacy, Alexandra Dicks, Regan Hau, Adrienne Jenks, Hunter Jenks, Elyse Rosade, Morgan Samsot and Madeline Ulen. Single winners were Gray Aylward, Hayes Aylward, Benham Cobb, Skylar DeLacy, Nick DiCintio, Josephine Hau, Chase Jenks, Andrew Rose, Alexandra Samsot, Andrew Stephenson, Archie Trudel and Julia Tysse.
* The Great Falls Rapids (0-3) lost to Villa Aquatics, 237-183, in Division 9. Double winners for Great Falls were Simon Bermudez, Dasha Minsky, Will Sandstrom and Ari Wiley-Jimenez. Single winners were Eli Bockman, Isaac Bockman, Mia Deames, Madelyn Gilbert, Caroline Musser, Kathleen O’Donovan, Hannah Trimble and Jenna Wang.
* In Division 13, the Shouse Village Sharks (0-3) fell to Mansion House, 177.5 to 242.5. Double winners for the Sharks were Edward Coleman, Evie Coleman, Amelia Erwin, Marius Franklin, Declan Redfern, Max Thompson and Charlie Williams. Single winners were Katelyn Armstrong, Kyle Armstrong, Dylan Riihimaki, Quinn Riihimaki and Alice Ru.
* In other July 2 NVSL action Vienna Woods (0-3) fell to Hunt Valley, 234-186, in Division 3.
For Vienna Woods, double winners were Eliott Rowan, Hannah Cline,
Anabel Huffstutler, Claire Thompson and Sophia Brown. The single winners were Kai Molter, Andrew Denman-Grimm, Pierce Tuefel, Graham Rowan, Jack Peterson, Bodi Molter, Luke Lauretti, Ryan Johnson, Cru Molter and Caroline Flinn.
