The Lakevale Estates Dolphins won 23 individual races with six doubles winners, but the Vienna team lost its Division 7 meet, 232-182, in the opening week of action in the Northern Virginia Swimming League on June 19 to the Ravenworth Farm Ravens of Springfield.
Double race winners for Lakevale were Ryan Versaggi, Jack Leis, Owen Dyson, Nathan Kriz, Mercer Thomasino and Erica Rice.
The team’s single winners were Maxwell Mutersbaugh, Ethan Morrow, Aaron Diehl, John Wright, Kevin Rice, Meredith Mikell, Charlotte Dixon, Megan Mikell, Alice Miller, Olivia Goodman and Elizabeth Kuhlkin.
In 2019, Lakevale finished 2-3 in Division 6, then dropped a division for the 2020 season, which was not held because of the pandemic. Lakevale remained at Division 7 for the current campaign.
