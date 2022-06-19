With nine double winners, the Lakevale Estates Dolphins defeated host Canterbury Woods, 251-169, June 18 in an opening meet of the season in Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 7 action.
The team’s double winners were Tenley Tomasino, Megan Mikell, Erica Rice, Kevin Rice, Ryan Versaggi, Owen Dyson, Ethan Morrow, James Bechtle and Teddy Major.
Single race winners for Lakevale were Hudson Velarde, Nathan Kriz, Victor Rooks, Jack Leis, Etta Miller, Emerson Condra, Olivia Shang, Olivia Goodman and Sophia Vassilakos.
Lakevale hosts Fairfax Station, also 1-0, in a Saturday, June 25 meet at 9 a.m. in an early-season showdown for first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.