By rushing for 2,097 yards on 271 carrier this season, Langley Saxons running back Tre Vasiliadis finished his high-school varsity football career with 4,156 yards (631 carries) and scored 35 touchdowns, including 15 this fall.
Vasiliadis rushed for 1,598 yards and scored 14 TDs as a junior on 262 carries. As a sophomore, he ran for 461 yards and six touchdowns on 102 carries.
“The amazing thing was he had just nine more carries this season but 500 more yards,” Langley coach Brian Lamb said.
Vasiliadis has become the second all-time leading rusher in Langley history, behind Tyler West.
Throw in receiving, passing and return yardage, Vasiliadis had in the neighborhood of 4,500 all-purpose career yards or more. He completed one pass this season for 30 yards.
Vasiliadis played nearly every offensive snap this season and played a good bit in the defensive secondary as well.
“He is a tough player, runs hard and is much faster than he seems,” Lamb said.
Vasiliadis wants to play in college, but has not yet decided where.
