Langley High School baseball player Hank Lippman was a member of the North All-Star team in the recent four-team baseball competition during the Commonwealth Games at Liberty University.
The rising senior was a pitcher for the North team.
MANGAN PROMOTED: Former Langley High School girls and boys cross country coach Mike Mangan recently was assigned additional coaching duties at Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla.
Mangan was named the head girls and boys indoor and outdoor track and field coach. He initially joined the Webber coaching staff in 2021 as the head girls and boys cross country coach. He will remain in that position, as well.
