He hasn’t ruled out coaching high-school basketball again someday, but for now Scott Newman is taking a break and has stepped down as the boys head coach of the Langley Saxons after nine seasons.
“We have two young kids under five, my full-time job responsibilities are growing, as well, so it is becoming unattainable to give the time and energy necessary right now to run a basketball program, which is now basically year round,” Newman said. “So it’s time to step away.”
Newman coached Langley to 92 victories during his nine seasons, including an 11-10 mark this past season and a 6D North Region tournament berth, when Saxons’ senior guard Amr Areikat was the region’s leading scorer and was chosen first-team Class 6 all-state. He averaged 19 points per game and six rebounds.
Langley’s best season under Newman was in his third, when the Saxons finished 20-6 overall and won the Liberty District tournament with a 3-0 record, defeated South Lakes in the title game.
First-team all-state center Nate Shafer led the way for the Saxons that season.
In all, Newman coached at Langley for 13 season. He was an assistant coach his first four years under former head coach Travis Hess, before he left to take the head position at South County High School in Lorton. When that occurred, Newman filled the opening by becoming Langley’s head coach.
Prior to Langley, Newman was an assistant coach for one season at then Washington-Lee High School in Arlington.
Newman said he might be interested in returning to coach high-school basketball in a few years when his kids get older.
Overall, Newman was the third longest tenured head coach in the Liberty District, behind Bobby Dobson of Washington-Liberty and Tony Bentley at Wakefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.