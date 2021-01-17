The Langley Saxons had two notable road victories in boys high-school basketball action to close last week. The first was a tight 59-58 win over the Herndon Hornets, then there was the 84-71 triumph over the Yorktown Patriots in Liberty District contests.
Yorktown entered that game tied for first in the league and on a four-game winning streak. Langley improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the district.
Langley shot well against Yorktown, making 13 three-point baskets.
Senior guard Amr Areikat was one of four Langley players to score in double figures with 22 points. Brendan Mansinne scored 19, Jonathan Reiss 18 and Jiaan Sehhat 14.
Langley led 38-30 at halftime and 62-52 after three periods.
Reiss scored 18 in the win over Herndon.
* The McLean Highlanders (4-4, 2-2) pulled out a 53-50 win over the visiting Herndon Hornets on Jan. 15 in boys Liberty-District high-school action to snap a three-game losing streak.
McLean trailed, 50-49, with 23 seconds left. McLean's Nate Legg's three-point play with two seconds left gave the Highlanders a 52-50 lead. Legg took an inbounds pass in front of the McLean bench, drove and scored inside, was fouled, then made the free throw. Later, McLean added one later foul shot to seal the victory.
* In girls Liberty District action, the Langley Saxons (4-3, 3-2) finished 2-1 last week with wins over Washington-Liberty, 60-34, and Yorktown, 36-25, in Liberty District girls basketball games.
Langley took the lead for good against Yorktown at 17-16 on a three-pointer in the second period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.