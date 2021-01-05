The Langley Saxons (1-1) stayed close with the host W.T. Woodson Cavaliers into the third period of its non-district boys high-school basketball game but lost, 77-54, in part by not being able to overcome its cold shooting on Jan. 4.
Langley, playing a new faster uptempo pace on offense this season, shot 29 percent from the floor and 48 percent from the foul line, missing 12 free throws.
Langley never led in the contest, but rallied and had a trio of chances to tie the score or take the lead into the third quarter. The Saxons were within 37-35 in the third, when Woodson began pulling away, leading 56-41 entering the final stanza.
"We're looking to push the ball and get into the paint and score this year," Langley coach Scott Newman said. "It's a new system and it could be a process to play that way. There are some growing pains, but we had stretches and made good runs. We are learning."
Junior guard Amr Areikat scored 15 points and had two assists and two steals for Langley. Senior guard Jonathan Reiss scored 12 and made two three-pointers; senior forward Jiaan Sehhat scored 10 to go with four rebounds, three steals and three assists; and Michael Hoeymans had six rebounds, two blocks and three points.
* In the undefeated Madison Warhawks’ 69-43 victory over the South Lakes Seahawks in girls action, Grace Arnolie made eight three-pointers, finished with 28 points and had 10 rebounds. She was 8 of 13 from behind the three-point line.
Amalia Makrigiorgos scored 16 for Madison (5-0) and made three threes to go with three assists. Katie Koshuta scored 12; Alayna Arnolie had eight points; and Sarah Link had nine rebounds, three points and three steals.
Madison made 12 three-pointers.
