With a 3-0 record, the Langley Saxons won the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state soccer tournament.
Langley (16-2) defeated James River, 3-1, in overtime in the June 11 championship game at Freedom South-Riding High School in Loudoun County.
Billy Oh scored two goals in the final and Dante Tosado netted the other.
The state championship was Langley’s third, the first in 2015 and the second in 2017. Langley was second in the state in 2004.
Oh also scored two goals in Langley’s 3-1 semifinal victory over Landstown, with Aidan Connolly scoring the other.
Langley topped Lewis, 2-1, in the first round.
Overall, Langley had a 7-1 post season record, also finishing 3-0 to win the 6D North Region tournament. The Saxons were 1-1 in the prior Liberty District tourney.
The Saxons outscored their opponents, 12-3, in the region and state tournaments.
The McLean Highlanders finished 1-1 in the boys state soccer tournament, nipping West Potomac, then losing to James River, 3-2, in the semifinal. McLean finished second in the region tournament.
* In the girls Class 6 state tournament, the 6D North Region runner-up Oakton Cougars lost to South County, 4-3, in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.