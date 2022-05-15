With bats ablaze and blasting away in recent games, the Langley Saxons have amassed a five-game winning streak to finish first in the Liberty District regular-season standing and earn the top seed in the league tournament.
The girls high-school softball team (13-7) clinched the title with an 11-3 victory over the visiting Yorktown Patriots.
Langley and the McLean Highlanders tied for first in the district standings with 8-4 records. The Saxons won the tiebreaker because they defeated McLean in the two regular-season contests between the neighborhood rivals.
During Langley’s winning streak, the Saxons have belted 11 home runs and nine doubles and are averaging 8.4 runs per game. They have homered in each of those victories.
“We do a lot of hitting in practice. That is showing up in games now, and we are getting contributions from a lot of players,” Langley coach Mike Sharkey said. “We are hot with the bats and our offense is supporting our pitching well.”
In the win over Yorktown, pitcher Maddie White belted a grand slam while Ally Nicholas also homered. Sarah Semko doubled and had three hits along with Lauren Kim. Kira Lentz had four hits and Reese Torres two. The Saxons had 16 hits.
White pitched a complete game, six-hitter and fanned three.
The winning streak includes one-run wins over Wakefield, 3-2, McLean, 8-7, and Herndon, 7-6, and a 13-8 triumph over Marshall.
Charlotte Loving smacked the game-winning walkoff homer against Wakefield. Semko homered and doubled in the win.
Torres, who will play in college at George Washington University, homered against McLean, with Langley having four doubles in the contest. Loving, Nicholas, Torres and Semko homered against Herndon.
Torres and Delaney Ross hit round- trippers against Marshall, as Kim had three hits and Loving three RBI in the win.
White, who will play in college at the University of Rochester, was the winning pitcher in all four games.
“Maddie’s pitching has been solid all season,” Sharkey said.
Loving has four home runs so far and the team has hit 17.
Torres and Loving each have four home runs entering the postseason. Ross has three, Semko and Nicholas have two each, and White and Lilly Wu one each.
Langley enters the postseason as the defending district-tournament champion and last season’s 6D North Region tourney runner-up. The Saxons won the region championship in 2019, then lost in the Class 6 state-tournament semifinals that year.
The teams receives a first-round district tournament bye.
