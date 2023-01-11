With a 5-0 record, the Langley Saxons ice hockey club team began the new year in first place in the Adams Division of the Northern Virginia School Hockey League.
Langley has outscored its opponents, 38-10, with two shutouts.
The high-school team’s leading scorer is Kam Khazai with eight goals and 10 assist. Noah Scheinerman is next with seven goals and four assists. Cole Samburg has six goals and three assists.
There have been 14 players who have scored for Langley.
Langley goalie Harrison Smith has a 4-0 record with two shutouts. Jake Moser has the other win in goal.
Also in the Adams Division, the Oakton Cougars have a 3-3-1 record and the Madison Warhawks are 2-2. The McLean Highlanders have one victory.
The teams did not play matches of the recent holiday breaks, but are scheduled to resume play this week with no more breaks until the regular season and playoffs are finished.
