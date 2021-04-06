The Langley Saxons (2-4) defeated the visiting George Mason Mustangs, 19-6, in a non-district high-school football game April 1. Langley led 11-0 at halftime. The win broke a three-game losing streak.
For Langley, Nico Diop rushed for 102 yards, including a 56-yard run, and he caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Brendan Mansinne, who threw for 119 yards.
Michael Hoeymans had five catches for 54 yards and Connor Perkins had a big catch. The Saxons had 268 total yards, 149 rushing. Nicollas Guagliano kicked a 27-yard field goal for Langley.
On defense, Langley recovered three fumbles, with Luke Byrne recovering two and Dean Angles one.
Langley has an extra game scheduled with West Potomac (2-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.