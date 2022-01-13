In a neighborhood Liberty District high-school wrestling showdown on Jan. 12, the visiting Langley Saxons defeated the McLean Highlanders, 51-25, in varsity action.
The victory in dual-meets was the 11th of the season for Langley, which participates in a tournament at Paul VI Catholic High School on Jan 15.
McLean also will compete in that tournament.
At the Madison High School duals Jan. 8, McLean had a 3-1 record.
