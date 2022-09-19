For the Langley Saxons (3-1, 1-0), a strong start to the high-school football season continued Sept. 16 with the team’s 48-13 rout over the host and winless Meridian Mustangs (0-4) in non-district action.
The 3-1 start is Langley’s best since 2012, and the three wins are already more than each of the past two campaigns.
“They are kind of in a rebuilding season with a lot of young players, so we took care of business, executed and did things the right way,” Langley coach David Murray said.
For Langley, quarterback Brendan Mansinne led the offense. He was 12 of 17 passing for 139 yards and threw three touchdown passes, one each to twin brothers Daren and Dustin Mosleh and one to Connor Campbell. Mansinne also ran for 45 yards, including a five-yard scoring run.
“Brendan made some really good decisions, and his throws were all on target,” Murray said.
Dustin Mosleh had four catches for 74 yards, Daren Mosleh had three catches for 26 and ran for 34, Campbell had four catches for 31 and Chur-Yong Mun had one catch and rushed for 27 yards, including a three-yard touchdown run.
Nick Guagliano booted a 46-yard field goal and five extra points in his return from an injury.
“Having Nick back is a big thing for us,” Murray said.
Langley’s Michael Thomas had a fumble return for a TD.
On defense for Langley, Remhi Chaudhry had 12 total tackles, Ethan Cash and Peter Kaldes made six each and Jacob Steele five. Chandler Bowles and Samuel Carton had interceptions.
Langley plays another non-district game on Friday, Sept. 23 a 7 p.m. in Vienna against the defending 6D North Region champion Madison Warhawks (0-3).
“That will be a big test for us,” Murray said. “Madison is very good, a state contender and easily could be 3-0 right night. They have three close losses.”
Madison had a bye week on Sept. 16 and did not play.
* The Marshall Statesmen (1-3) put together a big rally but lost to the host Hayfield Hawks, 38-35, in non-district high-school football action Sept. 16.
In the loss, Marshall quarterback Jeff Ryder had a highly productive passing game. He was 23 of 45 for 408 yards and threw five touchdown passes, and also multiple interceptions.
Marshall was hurt by six turnovers.
Jake Peksen had nine catches for 147 yards and two TDs, and Owen Buhrman caught five passes for 136 yards and two scores. Colin Bell caught three passes, and Owen Lebkisher and Derek Lenert (one touchdown) two each.
Lebkisher rushed for 66 yards and Ryder for 46.
On defense, Buhrman made nine total tackles with four for losses, Lebkisher made seven tackles, Sam Morales had a sack and Hunter McKay had an interception and fumble recovery.
* In other local Sept. 16 football games, the Oakton Cougars (2-2) and McLean Highlanders (0-4) each were routed. No statistics were provided by either team and neither head coach responded to repeated requests by the Sun Gazette for such information by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.