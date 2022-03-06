The season ended for the Langley Saxons (19-6) with a 36-32 loss to the host Robinson Rams (27-2) in a first-round game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state basketball tournament.
Langley led by 6-2 and 7-4 scores in the first quarter, with the score tied at 10 at period’s end. Langley led 19-17 at halftime, then did not score in the third period. Robinson led 26-19 entering the final period.
In that stanza, the score was tied at 32. A couple of free throws put Robinson up, 34-32. Langley missed a couple of foul shots and had a turnover in the game’s final minute.
Annabeth Holsinger, Caitlyn Shumadine and Anya Rahman were among Langley’s leading scorers in the game.
Langley played six post-season games and in three different tournaments, compiling a 3-3 playoff record this season. The Saxons finished second in the 6D North Region tourney.
NOTE: The first-round state-tournament loss was Langley’s first in the competition under head coach Amanda Baker. The Saxons were 3-0 in previous first-round state tourney games. This season’s state-tourney berth was Langley’s fourth in seven seasons, all under Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.