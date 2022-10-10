The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half.
Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell and 36 yards from Mansinne to Dustin Mosleh. Nick Guagliano kicked three extra points.
Mansinne was 18 of 25 passing for 328 yards. Campbell had seven catches for 155 yards, Dustin Mosleh had five for 104, Daren Mosleh three for 47 and Guagliano two for 20.
Chur-Yong Mun had 44 yards rushing for Langley.
On defense for the Saxons, Max Kelly had seven tackles, Luke Watson and Peter Kaldes (one sack) each had two tackles for losses, and Dustin Mosleh had an interception
*The Marshall Statesmen (1-5, 1-1) had a bye and did not play last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.