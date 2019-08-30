As expected, the Langley Saxons ran the ball well in their season opener to the tune of 196 yards on the ground.
But that total was not enough. The Saxons lost to the host Edison Eagles, 31-28, Aug. 29 in a seesaw high-school football game because they could not overcome three things – three turnovers, the loss of starting quarterback Matt Flenniken to leg cramps in the second half, and not stopping Edison’s running game.
The Eagles rushed for 243 yards and had 342 total. Two of Langley’s turnovers led to two Edison touchdowns.
“We have things to work on,” Langley coach Brian Lamb said. “We were sloppy on offense too much and didn’t execute. On defense, we knew if we couldn’t stop Edsion’s counters we would be in trouble. And we didn’t stop their counters. Give them credit. They have a big offensive line and they controlled us.”
Langley was led on offense by senior runningback Tre Vasiliadis, who ran for more than 1,500 yards last season. He rushed for 177 yards on 22 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 33 and 47 yards. He also returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 73 yards for a TD, then with Spencer Brooks’ fourth extra point, cut the lead to 31-28 with 1:56 left to play. Langley did not get the ball back.
Langley’s other touchdown came on a successful 32-yard Hail-Mary pass from Flenniken to Kareem Jamal to end the first half tied at 14. The pass first bounced out of the hands of Langley’s Addison Wallace (two catches, 47 yards) then Jamal caught it in the back of the end zone.
Langley took a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter on Vasiliadis’ 33-yard scoring run and Brooks’ conversion.
A short time later, Edison tied the score at 21 with a touchdown that was set up by a fumbled Langley punt return.
After that, Flenniken’s playing time was cut short because of leg cramps.
“This game had so many moving parts,” Lamb said. “You don’t want to make excuses, but certainly the turnovers and not having our quarterback hurt.”
Flenniken was 6 of 11 passing for 111 yards, with a touchdown pass and one interception. He rushed for 19 yards. In his place, Jamal was 1 of 5 passing in a backup role. Simon Medina had two catches for 31 yards for Langley.
With one catch for 12 yards, Vasiliadis had 262 combined yards in the game.
On defense for Langley, Joseph Nazarian had three tackles for losses, Joseph Hartman had one. Christos Kalpaxis, Nathaniel Mazich and Caleb Womack had sacks.
Ryan Klosterman, Jack Bush, Ali Moslehi-Nik, Connor Hohl, Christopher Cuomo and tight end Eian Keough made up Langley’s offensive line.
Edison’s Bryant Jenkins had 210 yards rushing and quarterback Jacob Parker was 10 of 18 passing for 99 yards. Jenkins had four catches for 33 yards. Gillani Hunter had 31 yards rushing.
