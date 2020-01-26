Langley High School senior Madeline McGaughey was a first-team selection to the Mid-Atlantic All-Region girls field hockey team, chosen by MAX Field Hockey, for her performance during the 2019 season.
McGaughey helped Langley win district, region and state championships during the 2019 fall campaign, compiling a 20-1-1 record and winning its final 15 matches. She scored some 20 goals and had more than 20 assists.
McGaughey, who will play field hockey at the College of William and Mary, was the Liberty District and 6D North Region Player of the Year in 2019 and was chosen first-team all state.
