The Langley High School girls field hockey teams recently was recognized in by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for winning the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship during the fall season. The state title was the team’s first.
Langley head coach Katie Robinson and her players gathered for a photo with the Supervisors, who presented the team with a proclamation of excellence.
The Saxons enjoyed their best season in program history during the fall, finishing with a 20-1-1 record, which included a 15-match winning streak to end the season.
Langley went 3-0 in the state tournament, outscoring those opponents, 10-1. Langley defeated the Kellam Knights, 4-1, in the championship match at South County High School.
Prior to winning the state title, Langley won district and region tournaments in 2019.
Weeks earlier, the Fairfax Board recognized the Langley High golf team for also winning a Class 6 state title during the fall campaign.
Langley won the one-day, 18-hole tourney near Richmond with a 2-under-par 286 on the par-72 Magnolia Green Golf Club course. It was Langley’s eight state title in program history.
Like the field hockey team, the Langley golfers won district and region tournaments prior to the state competition during the fall season.
