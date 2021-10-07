For the seventh straight year, the Langley Saxons won the annual Rotary Cup girls field hockey match against the McLean Highlanders in a neighborhood clash.
Langley (7-7) was victorious in this season’s match, 1-0. All seven victories have been by shutouts.
"It was a hard-fought game," Langley coach Amy Stevens said.
The winning goal was scored by Kendall Wilson with an assist from McKenna McConnell. Julie Daly got the win in goal.
Stevens said other key contributors were forward Chloe Smith, mid-fielder, Maddie Cole and defender, Abby Greenblatt.
Each season, the second regular-season match between the rivals is designated as the Rotary Cup, which began in 1995. McLean won, 1-0, in overtime that first year.
In all, Langley holds a 16-11 advantage in victories since the series began.
Prior to Langley’s winning streak, McLean had won four straight Rotary games, and six of seven.
The series has included 16 one-goal outcomes and 10 matches with 1-0 final scores.
This season, Langley has a 5-1 Liberty District record, and had won three of four matches (all by shutouts) after the win over McLean (1-12). Langley has one district match remaining against Marshall.
The Saxons' lone district loss was to Yorktown.
