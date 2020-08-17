As one of the youngest players in the talented and experienced field, Kelly Chinn maintained a steady calm to record a strong finish during the 36-hole stroke-play portion of the 2020 men’s U.S. Amateur Golf Championship.
The rising Langley High School senior finished tied for 23rd in stroke play, shooting a 2-under 72-69–141. As a result, he was one of 64 players to qualify for the match-play portion of what is considered the toughest field and biggest amateur event in the world.
Golfing greats Tiger Woods, Phil Michelson, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus are among previous winners of the event.
“It was all a blast and it was awesome to test my game against the best amateurs in the world,” Chinn said.
The tournament was played at Brandon Dunes Golf Resort in Brandon, Ore., Aug. 10-16.
Chinn reached as low as 5-under during one point in stroke play.
“My mentality was to make more birdies in the second-round of stroke play,” Chinn said.
In match play, Chinn lost his first-round match, 4 and 2, to rising Georgia Tech University senior and eventual champion Tyler Strafaci of Davie, Fla. Strafaci led 3-up after nine holes, with Chinn twice cutting the lead to 2-up on the back nine.
“I played my game and I played really well in stroke play, then in match play that was not my best round,” Chinn said. “My main goal was to make the field of 64 in match play, and I was confident I could do that.”
Chinn was one of two high-school players to make the cut and qualify for match play.
Chinn qualified for the U.S. Amateur last summer by reaching the semifinals of the boys U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.
He will have to qualify in other manners, like have a higher world ranking, to return to the 2021 U.S. Amateur.
The player has been a standout for Langley his first three years of high school, winning multiple events and helping the team win state titles each year. Chinn won the individual state championship his freshman season.
Earlier this summer, Chinn won the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play Championship with a record-setting score at James River Country Club in Newport News.
In early September, Chinn will play in The Junior Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on The Players Stadium Course. In October, he will compete in an American Junior Golf Association tournament.
The 2020 fall high-school golf season has been postponed until the early spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
