Langley High School golfer Kelly Chinn recently received a 2021 Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award for his play during the 2020 junior golf season.
Winners are chosen for their performance on the course, academics, their character and how they present themselves in the community.
Chinn is one of the top-ranked junior players in the world.
Among his top achievements in 2020 was playing in the U.S. Amateur and advancing to the match-play portion of the tournament, losing to the eventual champion.
There will be an awards ceremony May 12 in Texas.
During the recent fall high-school golf season that was played during the spring, Chinn won district, region and state individual championship, helping Langley to all three titles as well.
Chinn recently tried to Monday qualify to play in the PGA Tours’ Wells Fargo event.
